Libby Squire: Pawel Relowicz jailed for student's murder
Published
Serial sex offender Pawel Relowicz is convicted of killing the University of Hull student.Full Article
Published
Serial sex offender Pawel Relowicz is convicted of killing the University of Hull student.Full Article
A 26-year-old butcher who raped and murdered university student Libby Squire has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 27..
Libby Squire's parents Lisa and Russ, and Det Supt Martin Smalley of Humberside police, speak outside Sheffield Crown Court after..