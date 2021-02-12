'I got my show back:' Dave Chappelle announces return of 'Chappelle's Show' to Netflix
In an Instagram post, Dave Chappelle announced "Chappelle's Show" will return to Netflix after coming to an agreement with Comedy Central.
Dave Chappelle reclaims his namesake. | Photo By: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
