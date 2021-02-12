'I got my show back:' Dave Chappelle announces return of 'Chappelle's Show' to Netflix

In an Instagram post, Dave Chappelle announced "Chappelle's Show" will return to Netflix after coming to an agreement with Comedy Central.

