Justin Timberlake has issued a public apology to Britney Spears for his actions following their high-profile break-up almost 20 years ago, which have been highlighted in a recent documentary.Full Article
Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears after documentary backlash
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Justin Timberlake Apologises To Britney Spears, Janet Jackson
Clash
He has issued a new statement...
*Justin Timberlake* has issued a statement apologising to both *Britney Spears* and..
-
Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson and addresses controversy after release of Framing Britney Spears
Lainey Gossip
-
'I know I failed': Justin Timberlake issues an apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson
USATODAY.com
-
Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson amid backlash: 'I am deeply sorry'
FOXNews.com
-
Justin Timberlake’s Instagram Is Being Flooded With Demands For Him To "Apologize" To Britney Spears After A New Documentary Caused Huge Backlash
Upworthy
You might like
More coverage
Diane Sawyer Under Fire Over Unearthed Britney Spears Interview
Journalist Diane Sawyer is among the public figures facing backlash after FX and Hulu’s release of “Framing Britney Spears”..
The Wrap