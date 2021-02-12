‘Spare us the hypocrisy’: Trump’s lawyers launch impeachment defence
The former president’s legal team said that the impeachment trial represented a form of “constitutional cancel culture” by his political adversaries.Full Article
Trump's lawyers accused Democrats of hypocrisy and presented a lengthy video montage of Democrats using the word "fight" in..
Former US president’s lawyers plan to spend 3-4 hours arguing for his acquittal over January 6 riot