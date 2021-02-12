Nikki Haley distances herself from former US President Donald Trump

Nikki Haley distances herself from former US President Donald Trump

WorldNews

Published

Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley distanced herself from former President Donald Trump in an interview with Politico published on Friday. Haley sat down for a one-on-one interview with Politico's Tim Alberta and spoke about her current relationship with Trump, as well as her feelings towards the former president's involvement in the Capitol riots that took place just over a month...

Full Article