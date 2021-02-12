Disney has signed up nearly 95 million Disney Plus subscribers globally - and aims to ...

New photos from "The Mandalorian" season two. Disney Plus Disney Plus has 94.9 million subscribers, according to its first-quarter earnings reports. The company has set a new goal to reach up to 260 million sign-ups by 2024. The subscriber surge was driven by the release of "The Mandalorian" and Pixar's "Soul." Visit the Business section of Insider for more...Full Article
