PayPal's finance chief says the company is unlikely to invest in cryptocurrencies, but sees massive ...

Spencer Platt/Getty Images PayPal is interested in making investments that drive growth, rather than investing in cryptocurrencies.But it believes the transition to digital currencies is inevitable and sees massive potential in digital wallets.CEO Dan Schulman told CNBC the company takes its capital allocation "quite seriously." PayPal is unlikely to invest cash in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, John Rainey, the...