US to allow in thousands of asylum seekers waiting in Mexico
The Biden administration will start by processing some 25,000 people, reversing a Trump-era policy.
The U.S. government next week will begin to gradually process thousands of asylum seekers forced to wait in Mexico under a..
Security forces are blocking thousands of migrants and asylum seekers fleeing hurricane destruction, unemployment and violence.
The Trump administration has forced thousands of asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico under the Center for Disease Control and..