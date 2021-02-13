VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Republican from Washington state who was one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump late Friday urged people with knowledge of conversations Trump had during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to come forward. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler said in a statement House Minority Leader...Full Article
Herrera Beutler urges ‘patriots’ to talk about Trump call
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Herrera Beutler urges 'patriots' to talk about Trump call
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Republican from Washington state who was one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach former..
Upworthy