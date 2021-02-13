Japan: Strong earthquake hits Fukushima
Published
Authorities said there were no irregularities in any nuclear facilities after the 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Fukushima.Full Article
Published
Authorities said there were no irregularities in any nuclear facilities after the 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Fukushima.Full Article
A strong earthquake hit off the coast of northeastern Japan on Saturday, shaking Fukushima, Miyagi and other areas, but there was..
A strong 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook Japan's Fukushima province late Saturday, the country's meteorological agency said.