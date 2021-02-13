Mitch McConnell signals he will vote to acquit Trump on impeachment charge
Published
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell signalled he will vote to acquit former president Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial.Full Article
Published
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell signalled he will vote to acquit former president Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial.Full Article
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday rejected a Republican effort to stop former President Donald Trump's upcoming impeachment trial on a..
U.S. President Donald Trump urged prayers for the new administration in a farewell address, as he leaves office with nearly 400,000..