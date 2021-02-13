Donald Trump's impeachment trial has been temporarily suspended after a last-minute witness was unearthed claiming to have overheard a key phone call with the former president.Full Article
Trump impeachment trial delayed as new witness unearthed
"Now is the time to end this' -Trump lawyer
Reuters Studio
Trump defense lawyer Michael Van Der Veen on Saturday said he would call a hundred witness in Trump's impeachment trial in a turn..
Trump impeachment trial: US Senators vote to allow witnesses
Deutsche Welle
Trump's Defense Team Argues 'Fight' Is Normal Political Speech
Newsy
Watch VideoFormer President Trump's lawyers made their defense immediately clear when they took the mic for day four of the Senate..
Who Were The US Capitol Rioters?
Eurasia Review
Live impeachment updates: Trump's legal team, House prosecutors eye closing arguments with witness question unanswered
Upworthy
BREAKING: CNN Reports Stunning New Details From Profane Call Between Trump and McCarthy During Riot: ‘I Guess These People Are More Upset About the Election Than You Are’
Mediaite