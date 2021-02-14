Tensions have risen in Myanmar following mass protests and speculation of an impending internet blackout.Full Article
Myanmar protests: Armoured tanks deployed in streets amid warnings of internet blackout
Myanmar anti-coup protests grow as army broadens internet crackdown
euronews (in English)
Myanmar saw its largest anti-coup protests yet on Saturday with young demonstrators spilling on to the streets to denounce the new..
Protest crowds swell in Myanmar
YANGON: Myanmar saw its largest anti-coup protests yet on Saturday with young demonstrators spilling on to the streets to denounce..
Bangkok Post