Joe Biden stresses duty to defend 'fragile' democracy after Donald Trump's acquittal
President Joe Biden says he wants to close 'a sad chapter in US history' following Donald Trump's acquittal on impeachment charges.Full Article
US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the Senate's acquittal of former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection..