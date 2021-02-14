Carlos Saúl Menem, Who Led Argentina Through Economic Turmoil, Dies at 90
As president from 1989 to 1999, he helped restore the economy after a major crisis, but was later embroiled in corruption charges.Full Article
Carlos Menem, a former Argentinian president who delivered short-lived economic stability and forged close ties with the United..
