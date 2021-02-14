An Ebola epidemic has just been declared in Guinea after country records first deaths since 2016
Three Ebola related deaths have been recorded in Guinea as health officials deal with the fresh outbreak of the disease.Full Article
Health officials promised rapid delivery of vaccines and other epidemic-fighting measures after confirming seven cases in the..
Deaths occurred in country's southeast region of Nzerekore