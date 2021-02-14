UK Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan expecting second child
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be overjoyed at the news. The baby will be eighth in line to the British throne.Full Article
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they are expecting their second child. CNN’s Max Foster reports.
A spokesperson said the couple are 'overjoyed' as they announce their son Archie will become a big brother.