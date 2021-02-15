Police say Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver
Published
The 64-year-old father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said.Robert Maraj was walking alFull Article
Published
The 64-year-old father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said.Robert Maraj was walking alFull Article
New York rapper Nicki Minaj‘s father has reportedly died. Reports claim Robert Maraj had his life cut short following a fatal..
Read more