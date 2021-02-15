Trump's Senate impeachment trial is over, again. But the 2020 election? Not yet.
Published
Though Trump has been damaged, the era in which he can be disregarded by the political world – Republican and Democratic – has not yet arrived.
Published
Though Trump has been damaged, the era in which he can be disregarded by the political world – Republican and Democratic – has not yet arrived.
With his second impeachment acquittal behind him, former President Donald Trump remains eligible to run for the White House again..
The second impeachment trial for former president Donald Trump came to a close Saturday, and once again, he was acquitted; Skyler..