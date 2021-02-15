IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin smashes his 5th Test ton, lead goes past 450

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin smashes his 5th Test ton, lead goes past 450

DNA

Published

All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin smashed his fifth Test century, batting against England in the second innings of the second Chennai Test

Full Article