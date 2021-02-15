It’s Barty at the double with win over Shelby Rogers
Published
Australia’s world No. 1 made short, clean work of her round-of-16 clash with American Shelby Rogers and will face Karolina Muchova in the quarter-finals.Full Article
Published
Australia’s world No. 1 made short, clean work of her round-of-16 clash with American Shelby Rogers and will face Karolina Muchova in the quarter-finals.Full Article
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - After the season ended abruptly last season due to the pandemic, high school basketball returned to the..