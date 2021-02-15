Symptomatic cases of COVID-19 are dropping by 94% after two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to the largest study of real-world data from Israel.Full Article
Symptomatic COVID cases drop by 94% with Pfizer vaccine, Israeli study shows
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
As vaccinations lag, Israel combats online misinformation
SeattlePI.com
JERUSALEM (AP) — After surging ahead in the race to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus, Israel is blaming online..
-
Israeli study: 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 cases with Pfizer vaccine – Reuters
FXstreet.com
-
Israeli Study Finds 94 Percent Drop in Symptomatic COVID-19 Cases with Pfizer Vaccine
Newsmax
-
Israeli study finds 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 cases with Pfizer vaccine
Upworthy
-
A major Israeli study of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine shows a 94 per cent reduction in symptomatic infections
SBS
You might like
More coverage
Israel study on Pfizer vaccine shows 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 cases
A recent study by Israel’s largest healthcare provider found that after both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, people are 94% less..
Upworthy
94 percent drop in symptomatic COVID cases seen among vaccinated, biggest Israeli study shows
The Pfizer COVID vaccine, the study found, was equally effective for all age groups, including people aged 70 and older
Haaretz