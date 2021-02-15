Scientists have stumbled upon sea life far beneath the ice shelves of the Antarctic - in a discovery which shows how creatures have "amazingly adapted" to a frozen world, according to a study.Full Article
Scientists accidentally find life beneath ice shelves in the Antarctic
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Scientists Shocked to Find Strange Creatures Deep Under Ice
TomoNews US
FILCHNER-RONNE ICE SHELF, ANTARCTIC — Scientists are rethinking the limits of life on Earth after stumbling on a group of strange..
You might like
More coverage
Scientists Discover Mysterious New Lifeforms Deep Below Antarctica
AmazeLab
New forms of life are found in the least likely places.