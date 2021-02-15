Michael McDowell, a Big Underdog, Wins Daytona 500
Published
Michael McDowell won NASCAR’s biggest race, and earned his first career win, after a late pileup took out the top contenders in front of him.Full Article
Published
Michael McDowell won NASCAR’s biggest race, and earned his first career win, after a late pileup took out the top contenders in front of him.Full Article
Michael McDowell earned his first NASCAR Cup Series win in dramatic fashion, racing to victory following a big crash on final lap..