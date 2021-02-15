12-year-old child fatally shoots home intruder during robbery, police say
A man who forced his way into a North Carolina residence was fatally shot by a 12-year-old who was inside, police said.
A 12-year-old shot at two masked intruders who broke into his grandmother’s home just before 1 a.m., according to police in..
