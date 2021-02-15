Michael Jordan donates $10 million to open new North Carolina health clinics
Published
Michael Jordan's donation to Novant Health will improve access to affordable healthcare in his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina.
Published
Michael Jordan's donation to Novant Health will improve access to affordable healthcare in his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina.
Basketball legend Michael Jordan is donating $10 million to launch two medical clinics in underserved communities near his hometown..
6am-2021-01-20