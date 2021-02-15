Poll: A majority of Americans say they want Trump to be unable to hold future office
Published
A majority of Americans, 55%, say former President Donald Trump should not be allowed to hold elected office again. Forty-three percent disagreed.
Published
A majority of Americans, 55%, say former President Donald Trump should not be allowed to hold elected office again. Forty-three percent disagreed.
Does it feel like you've been together with your significant other longer than you have? According to new research, you're not..
6am-2021-01-20