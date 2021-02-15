Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's royal family are said to be delighted at the news that Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second baby. A statement on behalf of the 94-year-old monarch, Harry's grandmother, as well as his father, Prince Charles, was issued by Buckingham Palace on Monday after...Full Article
Prince Harry, Meghan expecting second baby
