Rocket Attack in Iraq Kills 1, Wounds 5
Published
Foreign civilian contractor dies after three rockets strike near Irbil airport; US servicemember among the injured in attack claimed by group calling itself Saraya Awliya al-DamFull Article
Published
Foreign civilian contractor dies after three rockets strike near Irbil airport; US servicemember among the injured in attack claimed by group calling itself Saraya Awliya al-DamFull Article
A rocket attack at a U.S.-led military base in Kurdish northern Iraq on Monday killed a civilian contractor and wounded five other..
A rocket attack at a U.S.-led military base in Kurdish northern Iraq on Monday killed a civilian contractor and wounded five other..