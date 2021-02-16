NBA: Utah Jazz beat Philadelphia 76ers to enhance league's best record
Published
The Utah Jazz beat the Philadelphia 76ers 134-123 in a battle between the NBA's two conference leaders on Monday.Full Article
Published
The Utah Jazz beat the Philadelphia 76ers 134-123 in a battle between the NBA's two conference leaders on Monday.Full Article
Donovan Mitchell had 27 points and 11 assists as the red-hot Utah Jazz improved their NBA-best record with a 103-95 road win over..
With guard Donovan Mitchell leading the way, the Utah Jazz have the NBA's best record and say their focus is 'stuck on a..