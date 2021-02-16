Trump era in Atlantic City to end with a blast Wednesday with implosion of Trump Plaza
"This is the fitting end of Trump's era," Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said of the Feb. 17 implosion of Trump Plaza's long-vacant hotel tower.
Once the premiere gaming destination in Atlantic City, the Trump Plaza hotel and casino went out with a bang Wednesday on the..
The long-closed, 39-story, Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, came down during a controlled implosion on Wednesday..