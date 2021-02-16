Myanmar: Suu Kyi's trial took place without her lawyer, claim HRW
The trial of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi took place in secret on Tuesday without her lawyer present, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has told Euronews.Full Article
