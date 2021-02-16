Mbappe hat-trick as PSG thump Barcelona at Nou Camp
Kylian Mbappe scores a stunning hat-trick as Paris St-Germain rip Barcelona apart in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Nou Camp.Full Article
