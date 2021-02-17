In Videos, Dubai Princess Says She Is a ‘Hostage’
Sheikha Latifa, who drew headlines in 2018 when she unsuccessfully sought to flee her country, says she has been held in a virtual prison since her forced return.Full Article
A missing Dubai princess says she is a "hostage" in secret videos released to Sky News.