'Game of Thrones' stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome baby boy
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. The couple first met working on "Game of Thrones."
Kit Harington previously said fatherhood would be his "most important job"
It appears Kit Harington and wife Rose Leslie are officially a family of three.