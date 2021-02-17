Jon Snow Jr is here! 'Game Of Thrones' couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome baby boy
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie got married in 2018 and had announced in September 2020 that they were expecting their first child.Full Article
Kit Harington previously said fatherhood would be his "most important job"
Game of Thrones alums Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have officially taken on their newest role: parents. Read on for how the..
It appears Kit Harington and wife Rose Leslie are officially a family of three.