Harden inspires Nets to biggest half-time comeback in their history
James Harden inspires the biggest half-time comeback in Brooklyn Nets history as they recover a 21-point deficit to beat the Phoenix Suns 128-124.Full Article
Watch James Harden's best plays as he inspires Brooklyn Nets historic half-time comeback, as they recover a 21-point deficit to..