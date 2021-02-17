Drive-thru ashes, do-it-yourself baggies: Churches adapt to an Ash Wednesday upended by COVID-19
Churches are getting creative with ash sprinkles, drive-thru ashes and even bagged ashes in 2020 to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
With Fat Tuesday coming to an end, the official start of Lent begins tomorrow on a day known as Ash Wednesday.