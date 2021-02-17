Covid: Boris Johnson to focus on 'data, not dates' for lockdown easing
Published
The lifting of England's restrictions must be "cautious and prudent", Boris Johnson says.Full Article
Published
The lifting of England's restrictions must be "cautious and prudent", Boris Johnson says.Full Article
Boris Johnson said easing England’s lockdown will be based on a “cautious and prudent approach”, as he was urged to focus on..
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that his plan to lift the COVID-19 lockdown would be cautious but irreversible..