Prince Philip hospitalized after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace says
Published
Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband to Queen Elizabeth II, was admitted to the hospital Tuesday evening after feeling unwell.
Published
Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband to Queen Elizabeth II, was admitted to the hospital Tuesday evening after feeling unwell.
The Duke of Edinburgh has been admitted to hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said.
The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell