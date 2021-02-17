Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon stars as new face of Marc Jacobs spring campaign
Madonna's eldest daughter Lourdes Leon is the new face of Marc Jacobs' 2021 spring collection, adorned in florals pastels and Mary Janes.
