Man arrested over death of Nicki Minaj's father
Published
A man has been arrested over the death of Nicki Minaj's father, police in New York City have said.Full Article
Published
A man has been arrested over the death of Nicki Minaj's father, police in New York City have said.Full Article
Police on Long Island have made an arrest in the hit-and-run death of the father of rapper-songwriter Nicki Minaj. The driver..
Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj has died in a hit and run over the weekend at the age of 64.