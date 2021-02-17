Right-wing US conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh dies
Published
A leading media voice on the right of the American political dial, Limbaugh bashed liberals as an enthusiastic combatant in the US' ongoing culture wars.Full Article
Limbaugh died from complications of lung cancer, his wife Kathryn announced on his radio show Wednesday. Read more:..
Provocative and polarizing U.S. talk radio luminary Rush Limbaugh, a leading voice on the American political right since the 1980s..