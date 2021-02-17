One of the largest and most authoritative coronavirus surveys has found that infections are falling in England, confirming that lockdown is working to suppress the virus.Full Article
Lockdown is working! Dramatic fall in England COVID infection rate
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Japanese economy sees recovery from pandemic slump
SeattlePI.com
TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese economy grew at an annual rate of 12.7% in October-December, marking the second straight quarter of..
-
Falling crime leaves Devon & Cornwall with second lowest crime rate in England and Wales
Devon and Cornwall Police
-
Portugal poised to extend lockdown as COVID-19 cases fall
SeattlePI.com
-
NHS COVID-19 Contact Tracing App Has Told 1.7 Million in England and Wales to Isolate Since September
MacRumours.com
-
Cornwall's covid infection rate is one of lowest in England
The Cornishman
You might like
More coverage
Hopes rise in Portugal but COVID-19 still slams hospitals
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Hopes are rising in Portugal that the worst of a devastating pandemic surge might be over, as the number..
SeattlePI.com