Rush Limbaugh taught me to love the conservatism that he betrayed for Donald Trump
Published
If Rush had stood up at that moment and said no to Trump, there's a chance that the last four years of history would have been different.
Published
If Rush had stood up at that moment and said no to Trump, there's a chance that the last four years of history would have been different.
Former President *Donald Trump* returned to TV Wednesday for multiple interviews paying respects to *Rush Limbaugh*. In all of..
Provocative and polarizing U.S. talk radio luminary Rush Limbaugh, a leading voice on the American political right since the 1980s..