Fernando Tatis Jr. agrees to 14-year, $340 million contract extension with San Diego Padres
Published
Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres have agreed on a 14-year, $340 million contract extension.
Published
Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres have agreed on a 14-year, $340 million contract extension.
Fernando Tatis Jr. has agreed to a 14-year deal that will keep the electrifying shortstop with the San Diego Padres until he's 35..
The San Diego Padres and superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr . came to terms on a 14-year contract extension Wednesday, per..