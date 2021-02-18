Osaka beats Williams in straight sets to reach Australian Open final
Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams to reach the Australian Open final and end Williams' quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.Full Article
Osaka reached her fourth major final by beating Williams 6-3, 6-4 to stretch her winning streak to 20 matches.