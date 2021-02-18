Ted Cruz criticised for Mexico trip during Texas weather crisis
Published
Senator flies to Cancún as state grapples with freezing temperatures and electricity blackoutsFull Article
Published
Senator flies to Cancún as state grapples with freezing temperatures and electricity blackoutsFull Article
Watch VideoSen. Ted Cruz is facing criticism for vacationing in Mexico while his home state of Texas grappled with the winter..
Documentary music films about the careers of singer-songwriter Charli XCX and late rock legend Tom Petty will headline this..