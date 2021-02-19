How Mitch McConnell went from Trump ally to enemy
The battle between Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell is emblematic of a war for the soul of the Republican Party.Full Article
By Patsy Widakuswara
Enduring Republican support for former President Donald Trump, even after the Capitol insurrection..
"He doesn't have what it takes, and never will," Trump said on Tuesday in response to McConnell's harsh floor speech about the..
By Ken Bredemeier
The political fortunes of former U.S. President Donald Trump are now an open question, even after the..