The Oxford vaccine is more effective when doses are delivered three months apart rather than six weeks, a new study has confirmed.Full Article
Oxford jab more effective when doses are delivered three months apart - study
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Three month interval between Oxford COVID-19 vaccine doses show higher efficacy: Study
Zee News
According tot the study, the interval between doses can be safely extended to three months given the protection a single dose..